After edging McFarland on Aug. 31, the Lodi High School girls’ tennis team had an easier time with Wayland Academy.
The Blue Devils blanked Wayland 7-0 on Thursay, winning all matches in straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Allison Larsen downed Sophia Lama 6-1, 6-1, with Rachel Winters defeating Erin Jaison 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Caroline Karls scoring a 6-2, 6-2 win over Hailey Kowing at No. 3 singles and Brooke Bacon winning 6-2, 6-0 over Keza Rutembesa in the No. 4 singles match.
In doubles play, Mira Potter and Rylee Schneider pulled off a 6-1, 6-1 victory as the No. 1 tandem, with Ava Glaser and Tessa Pertzborn taking a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles and Vivian Beld and Clare Morgan dropping just one game in their No. 3 doubles match.
McFarland presented a tougher test, as the two teams split the singles matches, with Larsen and Winters winning at Nos. 1 and 2 singles by scores of 6-0, 6-1, respectively.
Lexy Karls and Schneider won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-1, for Lodi, with Potter and Glaser combining for a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles.
Lodi will host Columbus on Thursday and a quadrangular meet on Saturday, before traveling to Mayville on Tuesday, Sept. 14.