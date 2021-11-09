Ella Puls is peaking at the right time.
The senior will be representing the Lodi-Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team at state to compete in the 200-yard individual medley. She was the team’s only swimmer to qualify for state.
Puls finished 10th in the event at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional at DeForest, breaking a school record with a time of 2:15.81.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Puls placed seventh with a new school record time of 1:10.79. However, it wasn’t enough to qualify in the event for state.
The WIAA State Girls Swimming Meet takes place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13, at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.