Keegan Fleischman passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in the second quarter to lead the Lodi High School football team to a 42-0 thrashing of Horicon/Hustisford on Friday.
It was the Capitol Conference opener for the Blue Devils, now 3-0 on the season. They were led in rushing by Jaylen Montgomery, who led a ground attack that compiled 249 yards by carrying 16 times for a team-high 144 yards.
Montgomery got the scoring started for Lodi, with a 27-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Kylar Clemens made it 14-0 after a 25-yard run to paydirt, as Chandler Curtis kicked one of his six extra points.
Then, it was the Keegan Fleischman show in the second quarter, connecting with Erik Lincoln on a 44-yard scoring strike to extend Lodi’s lead to 21-0. Fleischman rambled 24 yards for another score, before an 18-yard touchdown toss to Alex Rashid to make the halftime score 35-0.
Mason Lane capped the scoring for Lodi with an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Lane also had an interception, while Owen Breunig forced a fumble and had three solo and three assisted tackles.
Completing 5-of-8 passes, Fleischman threw for 103 yards, while also running for 45 yards on five carries.
Preston Nichols had two catches for Lodi, while Rashid, Lincoln and Kyle Pickarts each had a reception for the Blue Devils.
Rashid finished with five solo tackles and nine assisted tackles to lead Lodi, as the Blue Devils held Horicon/Hustiford to 78 total yards of offense.
Lodi travels to Big Foot on Friday for another conference battle.