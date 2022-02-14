Home cooking sure tasted good for a Lodi wrestling team that won its own regional.
Playing host, the Blue Devils ruled the roost with 285 points, as Portage took second with 212.
“At this point of the year it's goal by goal,” said Lodi Head Coach Cody Endres. “Today's goal was to win the regional title as a team and advance as many guys as we could, and we did that.”
Next up for the Blue Devils is Tuesday’s team sectional at River Valley. It’s a quick turnaround for a Lodi team that’s dreaming big.
“On Tuesday night it is to win two duals and advance to team state,” said Endres. “Then our attention will shift to individual sectionals and qualifying as many of our 11 guys for the individual state tournament as possible. For a wrestling fan, it's truly the best time of the year.”
Rounding out the rest of the field, Mauston/Necedah (178) was third, followed by Wisconsin Dells (155.5), Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph (66) and Columbus (50.5).
Seven Blue Devils took first in their respective weight classes, dominating at the lower weights as 106-pounder Levi Ness (33-10) and Parker Heintz (40-5) received first-round byes and pinned both of their opponents.
Ness spent just over a minute on the mat, winning by fall in 37 and 28 seconds over Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph’s Hassan Samir and Wisconsin Dells’ Marty Platt, respectively. Heintz racked up pins in 1:51 and 3:05 over Portage’s Jayson Kreier and Mauston/Necedah’s Drake Gosda, respectively.
At 132, Chandler Curtis (41-4) was just as impressive, pinning Mauston/Necedah’s Mason Romanelli in 1:11 and Portage’s Landon Heitmeier in 1:13 after a first-round bye.
Zane Licht (43-1) made short work of Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph’s Dayton Epps, finishing off a pin in 1:15. In the first-place match at 152, Licht edged Portage’s Lowell Arnold 4-3.
Mason Lane (27-15) took a longer route to the finals, as he pinned Columbus’ Otto Andler in 39 seconds in the first round at 160. Lane then earned a 7-0 decision over Mauston/Necedah’s Hayden Gyllin and a close 3-2 win in the first-place match against Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph’s Logan Olmsted.
Wyatt Ripp (220) and Brock Beyer (285) also won individual regional titles, as Ripp (42-5) defeated Pierce Kristof by major decision (19-5) in the first-place match. Ripp pinned Columbus’ Brayden Holdorf in 23 seconds in the semifinals after a first-round bye.
Wrestling at 285, Beyer (30-9) took 37 seconds to pin Wisconsin Dells’ Gavin Treu in the semifinals and won by fall in 7:11 in a tiebreaker over Portage’s Javier Moytol-Hernandez.
“Overall, we had a solid day,” said Endres. “There are always some matches you'd like to have back in a tournament like this, but those hard losses are learning lessons for the future.”
Four Lodi wrestlers placed second, including Braedon Dorshorst (120), Owen Breunig (126), Kylar Clemens (145) and Isaiah Groskopf (195). They are all moving on individually.
“For the guys who either took first or second today, we celebrate their successes and victories, but then it's right back to work the next day focusing on getting ready for team sectionals on Tuesday night,” said Endres.
At 182, Noah Johnson placed third for Lodi, while Evan Stevenson (138) and Mason Breunig (170) took fourth.
“As a team and a program, we just want to thank all of the fans who came out to make it a special day,” said Endres. “For these seniors to wrestle at home one last time, and to capture a regional title in the process, was something they cherished.”
Individual sectionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Richland Center.