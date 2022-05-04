They took out their frustrations on Montello.
Going on the road on Friday, April 29, the Poynette baseball team pounded Montello 25-4 to stop a seven-game losing skid.
It wasn’t a flawless performance, however.
“We had a very balanced offense today, as everybody had a part in scoring runs,” said Pumas Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “We're still having too many defensive mistakes, and we need to get that solved.”
Poynette is now 3-7 overall, with an 0-5 mark in Capitol North Conference play.
Against Montello, the Poynette offense erupted, combining 13 hits with 12 walks, as William Plenty drove in four runs and Michael Leiterman, Chase Hansen and Evan Genz had three RBI apiece. Garrett Thurston scored four runs, as all 12 Pumas scored at least one run, 10 players had an RBI and nine Poynette batters had at least one hit.
The Pumas had a big first inning, as Carter Hansen led off with a double and Thurston hit a run-scoring two bagger. Leiterman walked and Plenty’s sacrifice fly plated Thurston. A Hunter Wells walk set the stage for RBI singles by Landon McCormick and Genz.
In his first start of the season, pitcher Brett Hackbart allowed only two earned runs on three hits, five strikeouts and two walks.
On Thursday, April 28, Poynette lost in extra innings to Lodi 14-10, as eight Puma errors led to six unearned runs for the Blue Devils.
Tomlinson said the Pumas made the most of their seven hits, as Poynette plated three runs in the fourth on a walk, two hit batters and an error. Lodi busted loose for five runs in the seventh on five hits, two walks and two errors, but the Pumas tied it in their half of the inning on an RBI double by Genz and an RBI single by Carter Hensen.
The Blue Devils broke it open in the eighth, scoring four runs on four hits, including a triple, a double and two singles. An error helped Lodi keep the inning going.
Leading the way at the plate for the Pumas was Carter Hansen, who went 4-for-5 with two runs, two RBI and two stolen bases.
“We continue to struggle early in games, and fight our way back into it,” said Tomlinson. “I'm proud of how the boys continue to fight until the end. We need to continue to improve defensively.”
Poynette fought back against Columbus on Tuesday, April 26, but the Pumas’ rally fell short in an 11-5 loss. The Cardinals scored five runs in the first inning on three straight singles, an error, two walks, a fielder’s choice, and catcher’s obstruction.
Poynette held them down until a two-run home run in the fourth, as Poynette started clawing its way bac in the fifth as Ganz singled and later scored on a wild pitch. Thurston walked and was forced on a walk by Chase Hansen.
In the sixth, the Pumas tacked on three more runs, as Hackbart reached base on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a walk by Leiterman. Walks by Carter Hansen and Thurston set up a two-run single by Plenty. On the mound, Chase Hansen and Genz combined to issue only three walks.
“After digging ourselves a hole early, we played pretty well and had some chances,” said Tomlinson. “Our pitchers are doing a better job of minimizing walks.”
On April 25, Portage slipped past Poynette 13-10 in another slugfest, as the Pumas found themselves down 13-2 in the fifth inning. They scored two runs to avoid the mercy rule, adding four more in the sixth on three hits, three walks and an error and two more in the seventh on an RBI triple by Leiterman and Plenty’s run-scoring single.
Five errors in the first two innings put Poynette in a big hole, accounting for five unearned runs. They finished the game having allowed seven total unearned runs, although Poynette played good defense after those early miscues, turning two double plays.
“We again struggled defensively to start out, but we improved as the game went on,” said Tomlinson. “I was proud of how the boys kept battling and never gave up.”
Lodi
The Blue Devils moved to 6-7 overall and 2-3 in the Capitol North by beating Westfield 4-3 on Monday, April 25, and Watertown Luther Prep 6-2 on Tuesday, April 26.
They lost 17-2 to Marshall on Wednesday, April 27, but bounced back to defeat Poynette 14-10 on Thursday, April 28. Sauk Prairie blanked Lodi 9-0 on Friday, April 29.