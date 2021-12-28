Executing it to perfection, the Lodi girls’ basketball team stifled Portage in a 46-30 non-conference victory on Tuesday, Dec. 21, holding the visiting Warriors to only seven first-half points.
“We had a really great week of practice leading up to the game,” said Nathan Morter, Lodi’s head coach. “We spent a lot of time focusing on stopping the 3-point shooters from Portage. I knew from scouting and watching film that (Cameran) Ratz, (Estella) Brees, and the McCall girls (Asja and Malia) can all shoot. Our first half defense really came to play.”
The Blue Devils, now 2-7 overall and 0-1 in Capitol North Conference play, were all over Portage, guarding the Warriors close and pressuring them into turnovers on 13 of 28 first-half possessions.
“We were really focused on the defensive end,” said Morter. “Molly Prieve played an outstanding game.,Her stat line was really exceptional – 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals, and zero turnovers. She played really really well.
Meanwhile, Lodi made very few mistakes.
“As a team we only committed 13 turnovers, which I was super happy about.,” said Morter. “I have been saying all year if we turn the ball over 20-plus times a game it will be very hard to win games. We took care of the ball, we were patient on offense, and our defense and rebounding carried us to the win.”
Lodi also held an advantage on the boards, with Rylee Schneider hauling in a team-high eight rebounds, Sam Klann collecting seven and Ella Puls grabbing five, to go with five assists.
“Rylee, Sam, and Ella did a great job of collecting rebounds for us,” said Morter. “It was a great team win on defense. I hope we can build on that going forward.”
On Thursday, Dec. 30, Lodi was scheduled to host Wisconsin Heights. The Blue Devils then travel to Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 7, before returning home on Thursday to welcome Lakeside Lutheran.