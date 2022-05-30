A 12-3 loss in the opening round of WIAA regional play on Friday, May 27, ended the Poynette baseball team’s season.
“Even though it was a rough season record-wise, the boys continued to work hard every day at practice, and we improved as the year progressed,” said Pumas Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “These seniors were a great group of guys and we are going to miss them immensely. We had a handful of younger guys come to varsity and make solid contributions toward the end of the year. We will need those guys to continue to play and get better for the future.”
Poynette finished the year with a 4-17 overall record and an 0-10 mark in Capitol North Conference play.
The Pumas capped the regular season with a 14-4 throttling of Randolph. In the first inning, Chase Hansen led off with a single, with Garrett Thurston plating Hansen with an RBI triple. Thurston scored on a wild pitch.
Poynette kept the pressure on in the secondin inning, as Ashton Meister opened the inning with a triple and scored on a wild pitch, before two walks set up a Chase Hansen RBI single and a run-scoring sacrifice fly by Brett Hackbart. Another run scored on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, Thurston doubled and scored on a bases loaded walk by Meister. Hansen stroked a two-run double in the sixth, before Poynette erupted for five runs in the seventh on a single double and six walks.
Hansen went 3-for-5 on the day, with a double, two runs and four RBI. Going 3-for-4, Thurston had two doubles, two runs and two RBI.
“We played a complete game today,” said Tomlinson. “Our pitching was solid, we made plays defensively, and almost everyone contributed offensively. We need to continue that into the Marshall game.”
Alas, it wasn’t to be, as Marshall pounded out 11 hits in the playoff-opening win. That included a double and two triples.
The Pumas got off on right foot, as Carter Hansen led off the first with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Thurston’s RBI single. Michael Leiterman also had an RBI single in the inning.
In the third, Carter and Chase Hansen both singled, setting up Leiterman to hit an RBI double.
Poynette had two baserunners the rest of the way, and Marshall pulled away with a six-run fourth inning.
“We started well today, but they stormed right back,” said Tomlinson. “Marshall is loaded with good hitters, and they hit well again today. Marshall earned it today. We played very well defensively, but they racked up hits on anybody we put on the mound.”
Lodi
After closing the regular season with an 8-3 win at Mauston on Monday, May 23, the Blue Devils’ season closed on Friday, May 27, with a 5-1 loss at River Valley.’
Lodi finishes with a 10-15 overall and a 3-7 Capitol North Conference record.