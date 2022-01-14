After winning two straight, the Lodi girls’ basketball team lost a pair of games to Mount Horeb and Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 6, respectively, to fall to 3-9 overall.
The Blue Devils hung close to the Vikings in the first half, as they trailed 21-15 at the half. Lodi couldn’t climb all the way, however, as the Blue Devils’ offense again struggled in a 47-36 non-conference defeat.
Ella Puls finished with a team-high nine points, while Dylann Harrington and Jamesen Thieren had seven points apiece.
Harrington, Puls, Abby Haas and Grasyn Schmidt each had four rebounds, as Harrington also collected two assists. Lodi shot 3-for-11 from 3-point range and 9-for-30 from the field.
Hosting Lakeside Lutheran two days later, the Blue Devils lost a close one by a 43-39 score. They found themselves behind 19-10 at the half, before rallying furiously in the second half, outscoring Lakeside 29-24. Unfortunately, Lodi’s comeback just fell short.
Harrington had a game-high 15 points, as Puls and Sam Klann finished with seven points apiece.
Klann was a force inside, blocking four shots and hauling in 12 rebounds. Harrington also had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Puls totaled four rebounds and six assists.
Lodi was slated to host defending state champion Lake Mills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, before the Blue Devils travel to Watertown Luther Prep on Friday, Jan. 14. They are off then until Friday, Jan. 21, when they welcome rival Poynette.