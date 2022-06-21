Conservation practices put in place on today’s dairy farms protect land and water resources and provide critical habitat for wildlife. Wisconsin Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever (PF/QF) and Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) are hosting a tour of Sassy Cow Creamery near Columbus to highlight some of these practices and the benefits they provide to the environment, cows and dairy farms.
The tour will be held June 25, as part of the larger Wisconsin PF/QF State Convention, at the North Bristol Sportsman’s Club in Sun Prairie, Wis. Shuttle transportation will be provided for all participants, with a bus departing from the North Bristol Sportsman’s Club at 2 p.m. and returning at 3:45 p.m.
At Sassy Cow Creamery, tour participants will hear from PF/QF precision agriculture and conservation specialists talking about how to work with agriculture producers to create habitats and see conservation practices that have been implemented on the 600-cow dairy farm. The farms are placed on 1,700 acres of pasture and fields of corn, soybeans, alfalfa and wheat. The tour will also feature the dairy’s state-of-the-art rotary milking parlor and other facilities and will end with ice cream made at the on-site creamery.
The tour is the inaugural Farmers for Pheasants event as part of a newly-formed partnership between Pheasants/Quails Forever and PDPW that will help connect dairy producers in Wisconsin with trusted resources for on-farm conservation.
Tour space is limited and pre-registration is required. The $10 registration fee includes shuttle and ice cream. To register, contact Cody Kamrowski at ckamrowski@pheasantsforever.org or 608-408-0889.