Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 30, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Golf6/6-7 @ WIAA state, Blackwolf Run Golf Course, TBDGirls Soccer6/4 @ WIAA regionals, TBD6/9 @ WIAA sectionals, TBDTrack and Field6/3-4 @ WIAA state, UW-La Crosse, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Changes to parking ordinances within city of Lodi put on hold American Legion Post 216 Announces 2022 Memorial Day Program Spring Street Market fills void of exiting Lodi Valley Farmers' Market Lodi Common Council approves zoning change to Gay Street property Capitol North softball champion Pumas move on, Lodi's season ends Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin