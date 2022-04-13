It’s been boom or bust for the Lodi softball team so far in 2022.
The Blue Devils (1-2 overall, 0-1 in the Capitol North) opened the season with a 16-4 drubbing of Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday, April 5, as Lodi’s young hurlers made a good first impression and the hitting was contagious. So was the Blue Devils’ patience at the plate.
“Offensively we are working on putting the ball in play and being more discipline,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Trent Schneider. “We were able to get 10 hits, including a double from Emma Krumpen, along with nine walks. It was a great way to start the season and showed the girls that we can be a good team.”
As for the Lodi pitching, Vivian Beld went three innings, allowing no hits, walking six and fanning three. She gave up two runs. Natalie Hellenbrand tossed four innings, giving up four hits, walking two and striking out three.
“Freshmen pitchers I thought pitched well,” said Schneider. “I'd like to cut down on the walks, but they competed very well in their first varsity game.”
In the field, the Blue Devils were flawless.
“Defensively, we've really been focusing on cutting down on errors this year and we had a great first game,” said Schneider. “We didn't make any errors and really played a solid game.”
Lauren Burros, Krumpen and Rylee Schneider all went 2-for-4 for Lodi, with Krumpen driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice. Also, Mac Christofferson had a 1-for-2 day, with two RBI and three runs scored.
On Monday, April 11, Monroe defeated Lodi 11-4. It was tough day for Blue Devil pitchers.
Cadence Wipperfurth lasted three innings, walking two, hitting a batter and giving up three hits and four runs, with one strikeout.
Hellenbrand turned in two innings work, allowing three runs and two strikeouts. Krumpen gave up four runs in one inning, walking two and giving up a hit, and fanning two batters.
“I thought Cadence pitched well, but Monroe took advantage of all our walks and hit batters,” said Coach Schneider. “Natalie also pitched well, but wasn't as sharp as she can be, but did a great job. Emma had a rough first outing. We want to lean on her as a senior, so she'll be better, but she had a couple walks and we had a couple errors behind her.”
Defensive miscues played a role in the loss.
“Overall, I thought we played a competitive game, but Monroe was very aggressive and took advantage of the baserunning they had,” said Coach Schneider. “We had three key errors in the game, a couple questionable calls didn't go our way and we may have run ourselves out of a big first inning. We competed hard though.”
Beld again went 2-for-4, with two runs scored. Krumpen also had a 2-for-4 day, scoring one run. Overall, the Blue Devils had seven hits and four walks.
Lodi lost to Columbus 12-2 on Tuesday, April 12. The Blue Devils were scheduled to host Cambridge on Thursday, April 14. They welcome Lake Mills on Tuesday, April 19, before heading to Poynette on Wednesday, April 20, and then returning home on Thursday, April 21, to face Lakeside Lutheran.