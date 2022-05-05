Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/13 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.5/14 Vs. Evansville, Dane Field, 11 a.m.5/16 @ Wisconsin Dells, 5 p.m.5/20 Vs. Poynette, 5 p.m.Boys Golf5/13 @ Reedsburg Invite, 1:30 p.m.5/16 @ Conference mini, Monroe Country Club, 3:30 p.m.5/17 @ Conference meet, Oregon, 8 a.m.Girls Soccer5/14 Lodi Quad, 9 a.m.5/17 Vs. Sugar River, 6:45 p.m.5/19 @ River Valley, 5 p.m.Softball5/13 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 5 p.m.5/14 @ Mount Horeb, 10 a.m.5/16 @ Westfield, 5 p.m.5/17 @ Sauk Prairie, 5 p.m.5/19 @ Regionals, TBDTrack and Field5/13 @ Belleville Invite, 4:15 p.m.5/17 Conference Meet, Lodi, 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Kijewski homicide trial for Leeds shooting reset with date to be determined Poynette's Lowenberg throws perfect game in close softball win over Lodi Dane man facing prison, charged with OWI 7 in Lodi Hundreds signed up to Lift Lodi on May 14 Divas on a Dime: Easy pork carnitas a Cinco de Mayo classic Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!