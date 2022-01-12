Poynette High School Sports Calendar Sponsored by Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball1/18 @ Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.1/21 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball1/14 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.1/18 @ Marshall, 7 p.m.1/21 @ Lodi, 7:30 p.m.Boys’ Hockey1/18 Vs. McFarland, 7 p.m.Wrestling1/22 @ Poynette Invite, 9 a.m.Skiing1/15 Lapham Peak State Park Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Blue Devils wrestlers bring home first Bi-State Classic trophy Poynette man arrested on third OWI after truck impaled on guardrail on New Year's Day Candidate filings promise competitive Lodi election Dane County authorities seeking information on missing 17-year old Two state universities release Fall 2021 semester honor rolls Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!