Boys Basketball

1/18 @ Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

1/21 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

1/14 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

1/18 @ Marshall, 7 p.m.

1/21 @ Lodi, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

1/18 Vs. McFarland, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

1/22 @ Poynette Invite, 9 a.m.

Skiing

1/15 Lapham Peak State Park

Recommended for you