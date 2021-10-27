In a dual meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Lodi-Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team rolled over Portage 113-43.
Ella Puls won both the 100 breaststroke (1:15.24) and 100 butterfly (1:06.90) for Lodi Heights, with the team taking first in two relay events.
In the 200 medley relay, Puls swam with Edie Bollenbach, Allison Lochner and Nola Frost to a first-place finish in 2:10.15.
Edie Bollenbach took first in the 100 freestyle individually, winning in 1:02.43.
Other Lodi Heights winners included: Anna Crary, 200 freestyle, 2:23.88; Jessica Brisky, 200 individual medley, 2:44.40; and Allison Lochner, backstroke event, 1:16.50.
The Lodi Heights team of Sydney Groshek, Crary, Brisky and Frost cruised to victory in the 400 freestyle in 4:25.45.
The Lodi Heights junior varsity team totaled six points.
Next up for Lodi Heights is the conference meet on Saturday at McFarland.