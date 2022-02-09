Three straight wins have the Lodi boys’ basketball team feeling good.
The third came on Friday, Feb. 4, when the Blue Devils escaped from Columbus with a 57-54 win, as Lodi improved to 12-6 overall and 4-2 in Capitol North Conference play.
The Blue Devils were scheduled to play at Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 8, with a Capitol North showdown looming against Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Lodi. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Blue Devils host Lake Mills, with a game at Watertown Luther Prep on deck for Friday, Feb. 18.
Against Columbus, Lodi rallied from a 29-22 halftime deficit to win, as Jaylen Montgomery scored 23 points, going 8-for-10 in shooting from the field. Erik Alsaker finished with 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds, while Brady Ring scored five points, hauled in seven boards and dished out three assists.
It was a different story on Tuesday, Feb. 1, as Lodi crushed River Valley 79-45, outscoring the Blackhawks 42-22 in the second half.
Ring and Owen Wendt were unstoppable, as Wendt scored a game-high 23 points and had six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range, Ring finished with 21 points, to go with three rebounds and two assists.
Montgomery and Brian Meitzner chipped in with 10 points apiece, while Bailey Clark and Erik Lincoln each collected five assists, with Lincoln also gathering five steals.
Poynette
The Pumas’ losing streak stretched to six games this past week, as Poynette fell at Wisconsin Heights 77-49 and Watertown Luther Prep 71-47.
No Poynette statistics were made available at press time. The Pumas are now 3-16 overall and 1-5 in Capitol North play.