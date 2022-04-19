Defensive miscues and pitchers’ inability to find the strike zone proved costly for the Poynette baseball team in a recent pair of losses.
Going to Waupun, the Pumas allowed 16 runs in the first three innings in a 17-7 loss on Thursday, April 14. The game-time temperature was 39 degrees, with a windchill of 29 and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.
“Waupun is a very good hitting team, racking up 15 hits,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “Almost everything they hit found gaps. They've been an excellent team for a long time. We continue to struggle with walks and errors.”
Now 2-2 overall, with an 0-1 record in Capitol North Conference play, the Pumas had a good day at the plate, racking up eight hits. Michael Leiterman paced Poynette, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Brady David had a hit in his only at-bat and drove in two runs, as Chase Hansen, Garrett Thurston and Landon McCormick all had hits and an RBI each. William Plenty also had a hit for Poynette.
Brady Horne, Chase Hensen and Leiterman all pitched for Poynette, with Leiterman fanning three batters. The Pumas issued seven walks.
On Tuesday, April 12, Lakeside Lutheran pounded Poynette 14-2, as the Pumas committed three errors and allowed eight walks. Thurston scored both runs for Poynette, as he had one of the Pumas’ six hits. Horne went 1-for-2 with an RBI, as Evan Genz drove in Poynette’s other run.
Carter Hansen, Brett Hackbart, McCormick and David had Poynette’s other hits.
A six-run third inning and a five-run outburst in the fifth powered Lakeside Lutheran to victory.
“We never really got started offensively,” said Tomlinson. “Their pitcher did not throw hard, but he did a nice job of changing speeds and keeping us off balance. We were not sharp defensively, and they were able to take advantage of our mistakes throughout the game.”
Poynette was also scheduled to play at Mayville on Saturday, April 16, but the game was cancelled.
The Pumas were slated to play at Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, April 19, and then return home to welcome Lake Mills on Thursday, April 21, Westfield on Friday, April 22 and Portage on Monday, April 25. They play at Columbus on Tuesday, April 26 and host Lodi on Thursday, April 28.
Lodi
Standing at 2-2 overall, with an 0-1 mark in Capitol North Conference play, the Blue Devils spitl a pair of game last week, defeating Belleville 12-8 on Thursday, April 14, and dropping a 9-0 decision to Columbus on Tuesday, April 12.
No statistics were available at press time for either game. The Columbus game was played at the Dane Baseball Field.
Lodi was scheduled to play at Lake Mills on Tuesday, April 19, Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, April 21, and Lakeland on Friday, April 22. Then, the Blue Devils host Westfield on Monday, April 25, and Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, April 26, before heading to Poynette on Thursday, April 28.