Some young players are starting to emerge for the Poynette High School baseball team.
However, the Pumas have fallen to 3-13 overall and 0-9 in Capitol North Conference play, after suffering through a six-game losing streak.
Lake Mills’ Elijah Lee was especially tough on Poynette, striking out 10 batters in the L-Cats’ 12-1 win over Poynette on Tuesday, May 10.
“Elijah is an excellent pitcher, and he dominated us today,” said Tomlinson. “Our pitching did well enough to get us out of innings, but we weren't solid defensively.”
Playing on the road, the Pumas plated their run in the fifth inning, when Carter Hansen reached base with a leadoff single and scored on a base hit by Garrett Thurston.
Michael Leiterman stroked a two-out double in the first inning for Poynette, but he was stranded, as the Pumas were limited to three hits.
Two days later, Poynette welcomed Johnson Creek for a home nonconference game, as freshman Hunter Webster made his first start on the mound. He turned in a solid performance, going five innings and allowing only three earned runs, with two walks and four strikeouts.
“Hunter did a good job for his first varsity start,” said Tomlinson. “When we were able to execute better defensively, we were holding them scoreless.”
It was a shaky first inning for the Pumas, as they committed two errors. Webster gave up two hits and a walk in the frame, too, but Tomlinson said he settled in after that. In all, Poynette had seven errors.
Trailing 3-0 in the third, freshman Ashton Meister singled, took second on a balk and after Chase Hansen walked, both runners moved up to second and third on a wild pitch. Leiterman smacked a two-run single to get Poynette on the board.
However, Poynette was held to two hits the rest of the way, including a double by Meister in the fifth and a single by Wyatt Breuch in the sixth.
Against Columbus on Friday, May 13, Poynette actually outhit the Cardinals 6-5 in a 12-1 defeat. However, the Pumas issued five walks, hit a batter and allowed three to reach on errors.
With the win, Columbus clinched the Capitol North Conference title. The Cardinals are currently 8-1 with one game to go.
Early errors proved costly for the Pumas, putting Poynette in a big hole.
“We had a bunch of baserunners, but we left most of them stranded,” said Tomlinson. “Columbus is a very good team and earned another title.”
The Pumas scored their run in the fourth, as Leiterman singled, William Plenty doubled and Breuch hit into an RBI groundout. Leiterman went 2-for-3 for Poynette.
Slated to host Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, May 17, the Pumas will host Lodi on Friday, May 20, before ending the regular season on Monday, May 23, at Randolph.
Lodi
The Blue Devils are 8-14 overall, with a 2-7 record in the Capitol North.
Lodi lost to Lakeside Lutheran 8-5 on Tuesday, May 10, and 12-5 at Watertown Luther Prep on Friday, May 13, before bouncing back to edge Evansville 8-7 on Saturday, May 14. On Monday, May 16, the Blue Devils fell to Wisconsin Dells 15-5.