Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule
Mar 28, 2022
Baseball
4/2 @ DeForest, 10 a.m.
4/5 Vs. Adams-Friendship, 5 p.m.
4/7 @ Wisconsin Dells, 5 p.m.
4/8 Vs. Marshall, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
4/8 @ Waushara Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls Soccer
4/5 Vs. Evansville, 6:45 p.m.
4/7 @ DeForest, 7 p.m.
4/8 @ Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Softball
4/2 Vs. Pecatonica, 10 a.m.
4/5 @ Wisconsin Dells, 5 p.m.
4/7 @ Poynette, 5 p.m.
4/8 @ Marshall, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
4/2 @ UW (Shell), TBD
4/7 @ Wautoma Invite, 4 p.m.