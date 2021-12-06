Playing shorthanded against a powerful offensive team like Waunakee is playing with fire.
Taking advantage of its power-play opportunities, the Warriors skated to a 10-0 win over the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op at the Ice Pond in Waunakee on Saturday.
The Norskies gave Waunakee fits in the first period, before the floodgates opened.
“The Waunakee team is a strong and deep team, consistenting mostly of seniors,” said DeForest Head Coach Brent Richter. “In the first period, though outshot, we played hard against them and were able to match up. A slew of penalties in the second period became our demise.”
After the Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a McCarthy Reed goal, with Erik Mikkelson assisting, Waunakee went on a scoring binge in the second period, scoring five power-play goals. Richter said that “took the wind out of us.”
Mikkelson and Reed netted goals in the period for Waunakee, while David Emerich completed the hat trick in the second period alone, as Waunakee broke the game open.
Already leading 6-0, the Warriors tacked on four more goals in the third period, with Emerich tallying his fourth of the game, as Mikkelson and Jack Witanen got the helpers. Joe Thousand, Daniel Gumley and Kevin Schufreider also put pucks in the net.
“The third period we set a goal to play clean, aggressive hockey, utilize all of our players, and not take any penalties,” said Richter. “We accomplished our goal, but Waunakee found enough mismatches to score another four goals.”
Reed had a big night for Waunakee, with two goals and three assists. Witanen also had three assists, while Pavel Rettig led Waunakee with four assists. Mikkelson and Schufreider both finished with three points, with each scoring a goal and helping on two others.
“At least at this point, we were able to find out how we can do against a really strong team,” said Richter. “This helps us understand what we need to work on to be competitive going forward.”
Alex Kaminsky was under siege all night in goal for DeForest, facing 53 shots on goal. He finished with 43 saves. Logan Walmer saved all 12 shots he faced for Waunakee.
With the loss, DeForest falls to 0-1-1 on the season. The Norskies will travel to McFarland on Tuesday, Dec. 7, before heading to Monona Grove on Saturday and hitting the road to face the Aquinas/Holmen Avalanche on Tuesday, Dec. 14.