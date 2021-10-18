Parker Heintz and Norah Lee left it all on the course for Lodi.
Heintz’s efforts earned the Lodi runner a third-place finish at the Capitol Conference meet in Watertown on Saturday and a spot on the all-conference first team, while Lee took second overall. She also made the Capitol Conference’s first team.
“Parker went out very hard to stay with Weiland from Lakeside,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Kurt Wilson. “They went through the mile mark at 4:50 and 4:54, which was much faster than planned and it may have cost them later in the race. Parker has always been a competitor and unafraid of aiming high, which has made him one of the best runners in our area. We are looking forward to seeing how he and his teammates will do at sectionals.”
Regarding Lee, Wilson said, “Norah was in the second spot at the mile mark and held it throughout the race. A girl tried to catch her at the end, but she fought her off down the stretch.”
Lodi will be competing at sectionals in Prairie du Chien on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Boys
As a team, the Lodi boys also took third, with Heintz pacing the Blue Devils with a time of 17:18.
In the boys’ team standings, Lakeside Lutheran was first with 42 points, followed by Poynette (44), Lodi (48), Watertown Luther Prep (81), Lake Mills (159), and Columbus (160).
Four Lodi boys runners received all-conference honors, including Paul Lins (eighth, 17:59), Walter Beld (10th, 18:26) and Connor Pecard (12th, 18:36), who all made the second team.
Luke Collins just missed the second team by placing 15th in 18:52, while Roger Melland set his personal record in 19:21 and placed 23rd. Noah Houdek placed 32nd in 20:23.
“It was nice to see the boys come out and run like they did,” said Wilson. “New Glarus had beaten us the last couple of times we faced them. These guys have a bright future in the sport.”
Wilson also said, “When you put four runners on the all-conference team and another missing it by one spot, you are usually in pretty good shape, but it just shows how strong our conference was. We were ranked 12th and Lakeside 14th in the Division 2 state polls this week, and Poynette was ranked fifth in D3. It was nice that we got to have a normal conference meet with all the schools participating. Paul, Walter and Connor work so hard for us, it was nice to see them get recognized for their efforts.”
Girls
Wilson noted that Lee ran an excellent race, finishing in 21:07.
The Lodi girls also took third, as Watertown Luther Prep won the meet with 30 points, with Lakeside Lutheran taking second with 54. The Blue Devils wound up with 93, followed by Columbus (105), Poynette (109) and Lake Mills (112).
Lodi runners included: Alexis Wilcox (18th, 23:12); Brook Endres (19th, 23:14); RyAnne Franklin (26th, 23:54); Lizzy Clepper (28th, 23:59); Phoenix Peterson (34th, 24:53); and Kayla Pierquet (36th, 25:45).
“The girls ran about as well as they could have been expected,” said Wilson. “Alexis and Brook were where they needed to be to help us get third. RyAnne and Lizzy locked it down. RyAnne just seems to get stronger every meet and Lizzy gives you an all-out effort every time and passed a Poynette girl down the stretch. Phoenix and Kayla also had competitive finishes with Phoenix passing a girl and Kayla fighting off a challenger. For the girls to come out and finish ahead of state ranked Poynette and take third was a very rewarding day.”
Junior varsity
The Lodi JV boys won their race. Cameron Tritt was the top finisher placing fourth in 20:03. Jonah Barden was sixth in 20:26, Ben Schultz took ninth in 20:28, James Miller was 10th in 20:35, and Sam Clepper was 11th in 20:45, as their combined efforts gave Lodi the victory. Lodi 49 Poynette 61 New Glarus /Monticello 63 Lakeside Lutheran 86 Watertown Luther Prep 89 Belleville 159 Waterloo 189.
Hallie Miller was the top runner for the JV girls. She was 10th in 25:37.