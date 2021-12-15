Scoring 33 points, shooting 11-for-15 from the field and 8-11 from the foul line, Montgomery led the Lodi boys’ basketball team to a 67-59 non-conference win Friday over New Glarus.
Montgomery, who also had four steals, connected on 3-of-6 3-point attempts, as Brady Ring chipped in with 17 points. Ring was 7-for-13 from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds, dished out two assists and had two steals.
Clinging to a 30-27 halftime lead, the Blue Devils outscored New Glarus 37-32 in the second half.
Erik Alsakar hauled in eight rebounds and had an assist and a steal. Owen Wendt turned in a good all-around performance, scoring seven points, collecting five rebounds, totaling three assists and blocking two shots.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Blue Devils rolled over Edgerton 81-56. They led by 12 at the half and kept pulling away in the second half.
Three players scored in double figures for Lodi, as Ring finished with a double-double on the night. He scored a game-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds. Wendt finished with 12 and Montgomery added 13, as Wendt also took down nine boards.
Alsakar had eight rebounds, three assists and seven points, while Erik Lincoln finished with five assists and six rebounds. Montgomery also doled out five assists.
With the two wins, Lodi improved to 4-1 overall. The Blue Devils travel to Lakeside Lutheran on Friday and Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday.