Lodi Boys Golf Blue Devils look to defend Capitol Conference boys' golf title in 2022 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com Apr 21, 2022 The Lodi boys' golf team is off and running in 2022, as the Blue Devils look to defend their Capitol Conference crown.At the first league meet of the year, Lodi won on a tiebreaker at the initial conference meet of the season in New Glarus. This year's Blue Devils are deep and talented."We have several players that will compete for the varsity spots this year," said Lodi Head Coach David Zilker.Haley Thoeny is back, competing with the boys, since Lodi has no girls' golf program. She's one of the strongest golfers on a team that's loaded with talent.Other standouts include seniors Bailey Clark and Alex Rashid, juniors Brian Meitzner and Paul Lins, and sophomore Kogen Baron.Early on this season, sophomore Walter Beld has emerged as Lodi's fifth golfer.It appears Lodi has what it takes to make a run at another conference title."We do have a core four varsity athletes back this year, so I do hope to be very competitive within our conference again this year," said Zilker.