Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule

Baseball
4/8 Vs. Marshall, 5 p.m.
4/12 Vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.
4/14 @ Belleville, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf
4/8 @ Waushara Invite, 9 a.m.
4/11 @ Conference mini, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer
4/8 @ Baraboo, 7 p.m.
4/12 @ Columbus, 4 p.m.
4/14 Vs. Monroe, 6:45 p.m.

Softball
4/8 @ Marshall, 5 p.m.
4/11 @ Monroe, 5 p.m.
4/12 @Columbus, 5 p.m.
4/14 Vs. Cambridge, 5 p.m.

Track and Field
4/9 @ UW-Whitewater Invite, TBD
4/12 @ Belleville Quad, 4:15 p.m.