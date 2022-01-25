After jumping out to a 35-22 halftime lead at home on Friday, Jan. 21, the Lodi boys’ basketball team cruised to a 76-60 Capitol North Conference victory over Watertown Luther Prep.
“Might have been our most complete game to date,” said Ben Leistico, Lodi’s head coach. “We had a great week of practice where we focused on our weaknesses and how to improve on them and just flat out competed in practice. It showed on the floor on Friday we were patient on the offensive side of the ball and moved extremely well without the ball to create great shot opportunities.”
The Blue Devils improved to 9-5 overall, while evening their league record at 2-2, as Brady Ring led the way with 25 points. Jaylen Montgomery had 20 points, as Owen Wendt and Erik Alsaker both finished with a double-double. Wendt scored 12 points and hauled in 12 rebounds, while Alsaker collected 11 points and 10 boards. Ring also had eight rebounds.
“Defensively, we were able to control the paint and keep them off the offensive glass,” said Leistico. “All and all our most complete team game so far.”
Erik Lincoln turned in good all-around effort, totaling seven assists, two rebounds and three steals.
Following a road game at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Lodi was also scheduled to host Poynette on Thursday, Jan. 27, before welcoming River Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 1.