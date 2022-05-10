After taking second in two events, the Lodi golf team broke through and finished first at the Columbus Invitational on Saturday, May 7.
Seven teams competed at the meet, as Bailey Clark was the medalist, shooting an 84. That was one shot better than teammate Kogen Baron’s second-place score of 85.
Walter Beld was fourth overall with an 86, as Haley Thoeny took fifth with an 87.
On Tuesday, May 3, the Blue Devils were runners-up at the third conference, which also took place in Columbus. Playing the Columbus Country Club, Clark again led the way for Lodi with a 41 on the par-37 course. Haley Thoeny was right behind with a 42, while Brian Meitzner shot a 44 and Walter Beld carded a 47.
“It was another windy day on the golf course as has become the norm this season,” said Lodi Head Coach David Zilker.
The Blue Devils went to House on the Rock on Thursday, May 5, where they again placed second. Thoeny shot a 42, while Meitzner and Beld scored 43s. Beld had three birdies in his round. Meanwhile, Clark finished with a 44.
The Spartan Invitational was held Monday, May 9, at BlackHawk Golf Club.
“Another super windy day here in lovely Wisconsin,” said Zilker. “No matter what the weather conditions are, it's always a lovely day at the beautiful BlackHawk golf course. Very hilly and tight with mature trees all around makes for a great day of golf.”
Clark shot an 87, as the Blue Devils finished with a team score of 360. Meitzner and Beld again tied, as both shot 89s. Baron had a 95.