A rash of turnovers was a problem in a loss to Monona Grove. Against Lakeside Lutheran, it was a disparity in free throws that made the difference.
For the Lodi girls’ basketball team, wins have been hard to come by, as the Blue Devils have lost 10 of their last 11 contests to fall to 4-17 overall and 0-8 in Capitol North Conference play.
Against the Silver Eagles on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Lodi scored only nine points in the second half.
“MG is a very tough, well-balanced team,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Nathan Morter. “They shot 40% from the three-point line. We again turned the ball over way more than I want us to. We had 34 for the game. If we can’t get that turnover number down to under 20 – 10 or less is what I want – it will be hard to beat a team that good. We need to control the ball and produce productive possessions.”
Rylee Schneider was the lone Blue Devil to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points, going 2-for-4 from 3-point range. Sam Klann led the team in rebounding with seven boards. Meanwhile, Dylann Harrington collected four assists.
At Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Feb. 3, Lodi didn’t get help from the referees.
“Lakeside game was very frustrating,” said Morter. “I felt like the girls followed the game plan of trying to get the ball inside. We were 6-for-19 from the arc, and most were shots within our offense. Playing at Lakeside is always a tough place to get calls. But they shot 31 free throws and we shot 12. All starters were in foul trouble early in that game.”
Klann had a strong game for the Blue Devils, leading Lodi with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting. She went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe, while grabbing eight rebounds.
Schneider filled the stat sheet, with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Ella Puls finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“The girls took care of the basketball, only having 14 team turnovers – that is so close to the number we want as a team (10 is the goal),” said Morter. “But Lakeside making 18 of 31 free throws and our entire starting five in foul trouble hurt.”
On Friday, Lodi hosts Watertown Luther Prep, before traveling to Cambridge on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and Poynette on Thursday, Feb. 17.