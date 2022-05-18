At the Lodi quadrangular on Saturday, May 14, the Blue Devils’ girls’ soccer team split with the Waunakee junior varsity and defeated Racine Horlick 5-0.
Lodi led Horlick 1-0 at the half, thanks to a goal by Lea Traeder in the 13th minute, as Anna Stratton assisted.
The Blue Devils blew the game open with four second-half goals, as Traeder assisted on two of them and scored one herself. Gianna Burke scored two goals, while Anna Balfanz had the other. Grasyn Schmidt and Tessa Pertzborn notched helpers.
Against the Waunakee JV, Lodi goalkeeper Quetzel Peterson made 11 saves in a 1-0 loss.
The Blue Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sugar River on Tuesday, May 17, as Haley Thompson scored the game’s lone goal 4:30 into the contest. Peterson made 10 saves to keep it close.
On Tuesday, May 10, Lodi (6-5-3 overall, 3-1-2 in the Capitol Conference) traveled to Lake Mills and emerged with a 1-1 tie. Balfanz gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute, with Schmidt assisting. Lake Mills knotted it up four minutes later. Peterson collected three saves.
Portage/Poynette
United battled River Valley, but ultimately lost 2-1 on Tuesday, May 17.
Ellie Cotter had the only goal for United, as goalkeeper Asja McCall made nine saves.
Portage/Poynette also was blanked 10-0 by both Waunakee and Sauk Prairie on May 10 and May 13, respectively.
United is now 1-13 overall and 0-7 in Badger West Conference play.