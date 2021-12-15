The Lodi girls’ basketball team gave the Pioneers plenty in a 64-33 loss on Monday, Dec. 13.
“We battled them in the first half,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Nathan Morter. “They are a very good outside shooting team and ranked third in the coaches’ poll in the state.”
The defeat left Lodi with a 1-6 overall record. The Blue Devils needed to take care of the ball, and they struggled in that area. That wasn’t the only issue.
“Sam (Klann) got in foul trouble early, picking up two quick ones which made us have to adjust our game plan and go to our bench early,” said Morter. “We turned the ball over way too often. We have to value the ball on every possession. We did not do a good job of that again tonight. We also put them on the foul line way too much.”
Westfield went 23-for-29 from the charity stripe.
“If we as a team turn the ball over and put them at the free throw line that many times, wins will be hard to come by,” said Morter. “We need to regroup, have a good three days of practice and be ready for our first conference game. I am confident they will be ready.”
After leading 23-16 at halftime, the Pioneers outscored Lodi 41-17 in the second half.
Dylann Harrington paced the Blue Devils in scoring with 12 points, while Rylee Schnieider led Lodi in rebounding with five. Harrington and Molly Prieve each had a pair of assists, as Harrington also recorded three steals.
On Friday, Lodi hosts Columbus. The Blue Devils welcome Portage on Tuesday, Dec. 21.