It was another tight game for the DeForest boys’ hockey team.
For the third straight contest, the Norskies played a one-goal game. At West Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the co-op was edged by the Panthers 2-1 in a non-conference loss.
“A really close game for the Norskies,” said DeForest Head Coach Brent Richter. “Shots, penalties, and other statistics were very close. We played neck and neck through the whole game but missing one of our top seniors due to injury proved to be the deciding factor.”
With the defeat, the Norskies fell to 4-9-1 overall. They are 3-5-1 in Badger East Conference play.
Bobby Shaw tied the game for DeForest 7:01 into the third period with an even-strength goal, as Preston Nichols got the assist. However, West Salem’s Tyler Meyer netted the game-winner five and a half minutes later. Meyer also assisted on the Panthers’ first goal, scored by Noah LaFleur 1:05 into the game.
“Our players had several opportunities to win the game, but we just couldn't find the back of the net,” said Richter.
The Panthers outshot the Norskies 29-24, as DeForest survived an offensive onslaught in the second period, when West Salem peppered the Norskies’ goal with 10 shots, compared to three for the Norskies. The two teams had only one penalty apiece.
Goalie Alex Kaminsky was strong in net for DeForest, racking up 27 saves.
After a scheduled game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Beaver Dam, the DeForest co-op is slated to head to Stoughton on Thursday, Feb. 3, before the Norskies return home to host Muskego on Saturday, Feb. 5.
DeForest will take on rival Waunakee on Monday, Feb. 7, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.