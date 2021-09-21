The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be developing new regulations for the lake whitefish commercial industry. The DNR will host a virtual public meeting to hear from anyone interested in Lake Michigan whitefish, discuss the new permanent commercial whitefish rules package and share information obtained from onboard monitoring activities in Green Bay.
This will be the seventh of several public meetings held since August 2020 to collect feedback on the Lake Michigan whitefish fishery.
This meeting will take place virtually via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The public can join the meeting beginning at 5:45 p.m. using the Zoom link or by dialing 312-626-6799 and using meeting ID 894 1692 5507.
Since DNR staff will share information using a PowerPoint presentation, the department recommends joining the meeting via Zoom. Although the call-in number will allow attendees to listen to the discussion, you will be unable to view the presentation.
Find information, meeting notes and presentations from previous meetings on the DNR’s Lake Michigan Whitefish Management webpage.