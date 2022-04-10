Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Apr 10, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/18 @ Wisconsin Dells, 5 p.m.4/19 @ Lake Mills, 5 p.m.4/21 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.4/22 @ Waupun Invite, 4 p.m.Boys Golf4/19 Conference Mini, New Glarus, 3:30 p.m.4/22 Reedsburg Invite, 8:30 a.m.Girls Soccer4/18 Vs. Mauston, 6:45 p.m.4/19 @ Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.4/21 Vs. Cambridge, 7:15 p.m.Softball4/19 Vs. Lake Mills, 5 p.m.4/21 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.4/22 Vs. Edgerton, 5 p.m.Track and Field4/19 @ Marshall Quad, 4:15 p.m.4/22 @ Sauk Prairie Invite, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Columbia County Board candidates for 2022 City of Lodi to give out free trees to residents Lodi Medical Advisory Committee supports next steps easing COVID mitigation Jackson's Supreme Court hearing a flashback to Thurgood Marshall Three-phased project to begin in Town of Lodi on Highway J Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin