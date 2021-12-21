Statistics don’t always tell the whole story. Heart matters, too.
Even though Aquinas/Holmen totaled 43 shots on goal, compared to 29 for the Norskies, a resilient DeForest boys’ hockey team pulled out a 3-2 victory at home on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
“The Norskies played very well against a skilled, young Aquinas team,” said DeForest Head Coach Brent Richter. “Aquinas actually outshot us in this game and controlled us at times, but pure will to win the game landed us our second win of the season.”
Four days later, the Norskies tried to slow down the relentless offense of Beaver Dam, but they went a little too far in a 4-0 loss on Saturday at The Ice Pond.
“Beaver Dam is the kind of team that keeps coming at you know matter where you are on the ice,” said Richter. “They presented heavy pressure throughout the whole game and threw the puck at our goalie every chance they could. In these kinds of games our young players have gotten a little too aggressive and we've ended up with too many penalty minutes.”
In splitting the two games, DeForest moved to 2-3-1 on the season overall and 1-3-1 in the Badger East Conference.
The Norskies were scheduled to play at Mosinee on Tuesday, Dec. 21, before an eight-day break with the Christmas holiday. They return to the ice on Dec. 29 to face Madison La Follette/East.
DeForest 3, Aquinas/Holmen 2
Gabriel Larson scored a shorthanded, unassisted goal at the 11:15 mark of the third period to lift the Norskies to a nonconference win.
It was a tight battle all the way.
“Aquinas has some really good young players and are going to be a strong team in the next couple of years, but this year the Norskies matched up well with them,” said Richter.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, DeForest tied it up on a goal by Bobby Shaw, with Alex Rashid assisting.
In the second period, Carter Brown scored his first varsity goal for the Norskies to make it 2-1. Sam Bachman assisted on the goal.
However, Ethan Meyer knotted the game at 2-2 just 25 seconds into the third period. It stayed that way until Larson’s gave DeForest the lead for good.
Alex Kaminsky was stout in net for the Norskies, making 41 saves on the night.
Beaver Dam 4, DeForest 0
Nine penalty minutes doesn’t seem like much. Unfortunately for the Norskies, the Golden Beavers took advantage of all of them.
“A Norski five-minute major and two minors allowed Beaver Dam to score four power-play goals, which ended up being the difference in the game,” said Richter. “Even strength, we skate fairly well with them, but we cannot beat a team like this with only four skaters on the ice.”
Beaver Dam led 1-0 after one period, but the Golden Beavers scored three goals in the second period to pull away.
Kaminsky faced a barrage of shots in goal, as he saved 60 of the 64 shots on goal he faced.