After a stirring 3-2 win over Columbus, the Lodi High School volleyball team fell back to earth in a 3-0 loss at home to Poynette.
The Blue Devils downed the Cardinals 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12 on Tuesday, Oct. 12, as Sam Klann drilled 18 kills and compiled nine blocks in the victory and Dylann Harrington had 13 kills. Holly Jelinek chipped in with nine kills.
In aces, Sam Edge led the way with three, while Lily Strong came up with three blocks.
Five Blue Devils reached double figures in digs, with Haley Thoeny collecting 25, Hope Hesselberg totaling 18, Edge notching 14, Harrington finishing with 12 and Raegan Zastrow ending with 10.
Hesselberg and Edge had 19 assists apiece.
Two days later, Lodi fell to Poynette 16-25, 23-25, 22-25, despite 11 kills from Klann. Harrington and Edge each had an ace, as Harrington, Jelinek and Klann finished with three blocks each.
Harrington led the way in digs with 14, followed by Edge, who had 11 to go with a team-high 13 assists.
Lodi is now 14-18 overall and 2-8 in Capitol North Conference matches. Regionals started this week.