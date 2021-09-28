Alexis Wilcox fended off two runners from Baraboo.
That made all the difference for the Lodi High School girls’ country team, as her efforts helped the Blue Devils take second at the Thunderbird Invitational in Baraboo on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“The girls really ran well and we knew we would be in a battle for second with Baraboo and our girls really came through,” said Lodi Head Coach Kurt Wilson. “In the end it came down to a two-second difference. Alexis Wilcox finished ahead of one Baraboo girl by one second and another one by two seconds. If they would have been in front of Alexis they would have beaten us.”
Wilcox’s efforts pushed Lodi past Baraboo, as Lodi got some measure of revenge over the Thunderbirds.
“They beat us in a meet earlier this year, but with Alexis running a 43-second PR and the rest of the girls having their best race of the season, we were able to claim second place,” said Wilson. “RyAnne Franklin has been improving by leaps and bounds and dropped her PR by 42 seconds.”
For the Lodi boys, Paul Lins cracked the 18-minute mark for the first time finishing in 17:51, according to Wilson, who also said Walter Beld had his fastest time of the year.
Wilson added, “Roger Melland who has been working hard in practice had his best time by over a minute. The team competition was very tough and without some of our top guys it gave some of our younger runners a chance to get some experience. Many of them showed nice improvements.”
Fennimore Invitational
Wilson said it was a very memorable day at the Vince Lease Fennimore Relays on Saturday.
“On the boy's side, all seven varsity runners set their PR en route to finishing second, just ahead of state ranked New Glarus/Monticello and just eight seconds behind Illinois powerhouse Marian Catholic of Chicago,” said Wilson.
At the meet, cach runner ran against the corresponding runner of the other teams, and the five fastest times were added together for the team score.
Wilson reported that Owen Wendt started it out by finishing second in the No. 7 race in 19:33, as Luke Collins gave an all-out effort to win the No. 6 race in 18:21 and Noah Houdek raced to fifth in the No. 5 race in 19:22.
Walter Beld was third in the No. 4 race in 18:31, with Connor Pecard finishing second in 17:46 in the No. 3 race. Paul Lins was second in 17:34 in the No. 2 race, and Parker Heintz blew away the competition in the No. 1 race with a winning time of 16:33.
“Parker wanted to stay with Rhett Reuter from Darlington early in an attempt to break 17 minutes,” said Wilson. “Rueter had beaten him earlier this season. He was a little concerned that they might have gone out too fast when they crossed the mile mark in five minutes flat, but I told him to just keep rolling with him. The running conditions were ideal and at a little bit past the halfway mark Parker took control.”
Wilson noted that Heintz’s 16:33 is the second fastest in Lodi history.
“The day was not just about Parker, though,” said Wilson. “The whole team just crushed it. Luke Collins bounced back after a couple of tough races with an incredible performance. He was challenged time and time again, but each time he reached down to find the energy he needed to win his race. The boys were out on the course cheering each other on when they weren't racing. The boys top five had a total time of 88:47. Marian Catholic was 88:39 and third place NGM was 90:41.”
The Lodi girls also brought home a trophy, as the Blue Devils finished second in the large school division. Aly Endres opened by placing fourth in a season's best 25:30, as Kayla Pierquet was fifth in 25:42 in the No. 6 race. Franklin was sixth in 23:43 in the No. 5 race, and Lizzy Clepper was eighth in 23:57 in the No. 4 race, Brook Endres was fourth in 22:52 in the No. 3 race and Wilcox was ninth in 23:22 in the No. 2 race.
At No. 1, Norah Lee dropped her PR another 20 seconds and finished third in 20:36, according to Wilson.
“In the individual races, the girls had to run against some tough competition from the small schools,” said Wilson. “Three state-ranked team made it tough. However, in the large school division we realized that we had a shot at second about halfway through the meet. I thought our chances were dashed when the Lake Mills girl ran very well in the No. 2 race. However, she was actually their No. 1 runner that they dropped into the No. 2 race. We beat them with a huge time advantage from Norah Lee. We will have to keep improving in order to beat them in a traditional scoring system.”
Roger Melland won the boys’ junior varsity race in 19:25, as Benjamin Schultz was fourth, James Miller was fifth, Jonah Barden took 10th, Sam Clepper ended up 11th, Michael Cahalane finished 18th and Michael Davis was 29th. All but one of the JV set their PR, and Michael Cahalane broke his by over three minutes.
Hallie Miller was 13th in the JV girls race in 24:45 and Dakota Pierquet was 21st in 26:21.
Parker and Norah won the fastest seniors award, and Conner Pecard won the fastest sophomore boy award.