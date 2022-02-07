Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 7, 2022 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball2/15 Vs. Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.2/18 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball2/11 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.2/15 @ Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.2/17 @ Poynette, 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey2/11 @ Monroe, 7 p.m.2/15 @ WIAA regionals, TBA2/17 @ WIAA regionals, TBA2/18 @ WIAA regionals, TBAWrestling2/12 WIAA regionals, Lodi, 10 a.m.2/15 @ WIAA sectionals, River Vallay, TBDSkiing2/12-13 @ State Meet, Cable Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lodi Public Safety Committee eyes new routes to school policing program Letter: Parent concerns not political Lodi School Advisory Board eases back recommendations amid swell of omicron Blue Devil wrestlers take title at Lodi Tournament for first time since 2018, Poynette wins twice at Waterloo triangular Lodi man named president of ag-tech association Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!