Boys Basketball

2/15 Vs. Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

2/18 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

2/11 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

2/15 @ Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.

2/17 @ Poynette, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

2/11 @ Monroe, 7 p.m.

2/15 @ WIAA regionals, TBA

2/17 @ WIAA regionals, TBA

2/18 @ WIAA regionals, TBA

Wrestling

2/12 WIAA regionals, Lodi, 10 a.m.

2/15 @ WIAA sectionals, River Vallay, TBD

Skiing

2/12-13 @ State Meet, Cable

Recommended for you