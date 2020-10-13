After an unusual regular season, the Lodi girls tennis team competed in the WIAA Division 2 postseason last week.
The Blue Devils were third at the Lake Mills Subsectional on Oct. 5 with 14 points. Edgewood was first with 20, while Luther Prep came in second with 16.
The Lady Blue Devils had a pair of doubles team advance out of the subsectional, including the No. 1 tandem of Krista Mayberry and Oliva Lange and No.2 duo of Lexy Karls and Mira Potter.
Lodi was only able to score one point at the Altoona Sectional on Oct. 7. They finished in seventh place overall with 15 points. Edgewood claimed the sectional title with 39 points, while La Crosse Aquinas was second with 35.
The Lady Blue Devils had their season come to an end after both doubles teams failed to advance to state.
No match information was available.
The WIAA Division 2 state tournament has been moved to the Sports Core in Kohler. It is slated to start this Thursday and run through Saturday.
