Theft didn’t pay for the Lodi girls’ basketball team.
Although they forced a ton of turnovers, the Blue Devils lost 62-52 at New Glarus on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in a non-conference match-up.
“(At) New Glarus we played extremely well as a team,” said Lodi Head Coach Nathan Morter. “We passed the ball well and had a very balanced attack on offense. We had 18 turnovers but out defense produced 16 steals.”
Rylee Schneider and Sam Klann gave the Glarner Knights fits, as Schneider totaled 16 points and seven rebounds, while Klann had 13 points and eight boards. Dylann Harrington finished with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals. Ella Puls, Allison Gray and Klann collected three steals apiece.
“They were a very good shooting team,” said Morter. “We did a nice job of talking on defense and knowing where the shooters were. We had a chance to pull out the W all the way to the end – just came up a little short.”
Columbus 77, Lodi 42
Lodi has fallen to 4-15 overall and 0-6 in Capitol North Conference play. The loss to the Cardinals on Friday, Jan. 28, was disappointing.
“It was a heart-breaking game but re-watching the film I have to give them all the credit,” said Morter. “With 10-12 minutes left we were only down five points. We played great the first half and most of the second. To give Columbus credit they were on fire deep to end the game. Every turnover or missed shot we had they converted on.”
Statistics weren’t available as of press time, but Morter knows that Columbus shot the lights out from long range.
“I don’t have their stats but would be shocked if they didn’t shoot almost 50% from 3-point land,” said Morter. “We need to be better at not turning the ball over, and we need that balanced attack on offense to be successful. I give the Columbus shooters a lot of credit for how that game ended. They stepped up.”
Lodi also lost at Monona Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 1. More details on that game will be available later.
After a scheduled game at Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Feb. 3, the Blue Devils travel to Lake Mills on Tuesday, Feb. 8, before returning home on Friday, Feb. 11, to face Watertown Luther Prep.