It was cold, but the Lodi boys’ and girls’ track and field teams were hot in a home triangular meet on Tuesday, April 26.
The Blue Devils won both portions of the meet, with the boys outscoring Poynette 103-42 and the girls winning 111-22. Waterloo did not score.
“It wasn't too cold for Norah Lee in the 1600-meter run this evening as she ripped a 16-second PR dropping her personal best from 5:53 to 5:38.23 this evening,” said Lodi Head Coach Randy Skellenger. “This moves Norah 0.5 seconds off the No. 10 best time by a Lodi girl all-time. Emma Glaser tossed a 12-foot PR in discus throwing 86’6” out of the JV position, which would have been second overall in the varsity standings – pretty big jump for the junior.”
There were impressive performances by the boys, as well.
“On the boys’ side, probably the biggest improvement of the day came from sophomore Isaiah Groskopf,” said Skellenger. “He wheeled the discus 109’7.5” for an 18-foot PR to finish second overall. Nick Week and Noah Johnson also had 12-foot PRs in discus today.”
Meanwhile, on Friday, April 29, Lodi’s Parker Heintz traveled to West Allis for the Hale Distance Night. Heintz ran the 1,600-meter event, along with friend Tucker Johnson, from Poynette. The two competed against some of the top 1,600-meter runners in the state, according to Skellenger.
“Parker led the charge with a career best time of 4:27.76, which was a nine-second career best for sixth place,” said Skellenger. “For Parker, this gave him a great opportunity to run a quick time heading into the final month. There will be more shots, but they aren't always set up to rock a fast time. What a great race for the senior as this moves him to No. 4 on the all-time list for Lodi.”