Lodi’s Gabriel Larson (6) handles the puck for the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op in the Norskies’ game against McFarland at the Ice Pond in Waunakee on Tuesday, Jan. 18. More details on the game to come.
Still stinging from a 2-1 overtime loss to Tomah/Sparta on Thursday, Jan. 13, the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op was roughed up by Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston 9-2 on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The Norskies are now 3-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 in Badger East Conference play, after scheduled games against Madison (Jan. 6) and Waunakee (Jan. 11) were postponed, and a contest versus Milton (Jan. 8) was cancelled.
The Waunakee game has been rescheduled for Feb. 7. No date has been announced for the Madison East match-up.
Against Tomah/Sparta, at the Sparta Ice Arena, the Norskies tied the game at 1-1 on a second period goal by Carter Brown, with William Eckstein and Avery O’Dea assisting. The score game about a minute after Joe Venner put Tomah/Sparta up 1-0.
Parker Holloway’s goal 5:12 into overtime gave Tomah/Sparta the win, as Collin Ritter assisted.
DeForest outshot Tomah/Sparta 39-36.
Alex Kaminsky saved 34 of 36 shots for DeForest. It was a clean game, with only two penalty minutes doled out.
It was a different story Saturday at the Ice Pond in Waunakee during the Badger Challenge, as the Norskies fell behind 2-0 in the first period. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston scored the first four goals of the game, before Gabriel Larson put DeForest on the scoreboard 5:46 into the second period. O’Dea assisted on the goal.
Larson struck again 51 seconds into the third period, scoring on the power play for the Norskies, as Bobby Shaw got the helper.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston, whistled for eight penalties, reeled off five straight goals from there.
Brayden Kurt made 28 saves, while Kaminsky collected 15 saves.
Scheduled to host McFarland on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Norskies were also slated to welcome Milton on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Monona Grove on Saturday, Jan. 22, before traveling to West Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 25.