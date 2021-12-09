To open the season, the Lodi wrestling team took down one of the giant programs in the state, beating Fennimore 41-26 on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
"Fennimore is one of the best wrestling programs in the state of Wisconsin,” said Cody Endres, head coach of the Blue Devils. “In the last handful of years they've won two team state titles and either been to the team state finals or team state tournament all but one time. For us to be able to beat them was an incredible way to start out the season."
Lodi notched four pins in the victory, as Levin Ness stuck Fennimore’s Dalton Leffleer in 1:42 at 106 pounds. In the higher weights, the Blue Devils’ Wyatt Ripp (220) pinned Dalton Wolf in 1:03 and Lodi’s Brock Beyer won by fall in 2:49 over Wyatt Miles. At 152, Zane Licht made quick work of Connar Northouse, pinning him in 18 seconds.
"We had dominant performances from Levi Ness, Parker Heintz, Zane Licht, Mason Lane, and Wyatt Ripp,” said Endres. “Those guys were hungry to compete and went to the mat and performed at an incredibly high level."
Lane was all over Cooper Fitzgerald, earning a 13-3 major decision at 170.
At 120, Caleb Lord received a forfeit for Lodi, with Parker Heintz scoring a 9-1 major decision over Fennimore’s Nick Needham at 126 and Chandler Curtis blanking Jayden Glasbrenner 2-0 at 138 pounds for the Blue Devils.
"Oddly enough, I was most proud of our performances in our losses,” said Endres. “Guys like Drew Lochner and Owen Breunig wrestled as hard as you possibly could, given their opponents. They never backed down. They showed nothing but grit and toughness. They inspired their other teammates by their performances."
Had Lodi won other tight matches, the final margin could have been wider.
"We took a couple of really close losses, but those matches were great learning opportunities,” said Endres. “Those are matches that we learn from, and we work to correct errors and make sure when the end of the season comes, we're winning those close matches."
Tonight, the Blue Devils travel to Mukwonago for a dual meet that starts at 6:30 p.m. They will compete Saturday at the Sun Prairie Invitational.