Scoring droughts continue to plague the Lodi girls’ basketball team.
Despite a strong defensive effort, the Blue Devils lost 42-29 to Columbus on Friday in their Capitol North Conference opener, as their offense struggled.
“Both teams started really slow. I thought our defense played well in the first half. We could not get our offense rolling until the last eight minutes of the first half,” said Nathan Morter.
With the defeat, Lodi dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
“We were only down two going into halftime. Our game plan was solid, everything we talked about at walk through happened,” said Morter. “Again, we just couldn’t get our offense going with any consistency.”
Lodi closed the first half in good shape, as the Blue Devils trailed 16-14 at intermission. The Cardinals got hot from 3-point range for a stretch in the second half, but Lodi just couldn’t warm up on offense.
“We are still looking for someone to step up and be that scorer for our team,” said Morter. “The second half we let them hit a few big 3’s early, and we couldn’t make up that deficit. We played hard, and I was happy holding them to 42 points defensively. But we are still needing to score more efficiently and stay out of foul trouble. We put them on the line 23 times to our 10. We need to attack the basket more and put more pressure on the defense and the officials to give us those calls. We will keep working.”
Dylann Harrington led Lodi with nine points, while Ella Puls and Rylee Schneider finished with five points apiece. Columbus’ Emma Paulson paced all scorers with 17 points.
The Blue Devils were slated to host Portage on Tuesday, prior to the holiday break. They return to the court Jan. 4 at Mount Horeb.