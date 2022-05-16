Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/20 Vs. Poynette, 5 p.m.5/23 @ Mauston, 5 p.m.5/26 @ WIAA regionals, TBDBoys Golf5/24 @ WIAA regionals, New Glarus, 9 a.m.Girls Soccer5/24 Vs. Wisconsin Heights, 6:45 p.m.5/26 Vs. Reedsburg, 6:45 p.m.Softball5/24 @ WIAA regionals, TBD5/26 @ WIAA regionals, TBDTrack and Field5/23 @ WIAA regionals, Viroqua, TBD5/26 @ WIAA sectionals, Prairie du Chien, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Chicago woman charged with three counts of kidnapping after Arlington traffic stop Harvest Moon Pond in Poynette kicks off live music series School Board agree with Medical Advisory Committee, vote for more oversight Blue Devils bash Fennimore on the softball diamond, Pumas win four of five Letter: American assumptions no more Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!