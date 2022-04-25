Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Apr 25, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/29 Vs. Sauk Prairie, 5 p.m.5/2 @ River Valley, 5 p.m.5/3 @ Columbus, 6:30 p.m.5/5 Vs. Lake Mills, 5 p.m.Boys Golf4/29 @ Evansville Invite, 9 a.m.4/30 @ Hartford Invite, 8 a.m.5/3 @ Conference mini, Columbus, 3:30 p.m.Girls Soccer5/3 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.5/5 @ Wautoma, 4:30 p.m.5/6 Vs. Dodgeville, 6:45 p.m.Softball4/29 @ Marshall, 5 p.m.5/3 Vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.5/5 @ Lake Mills, 5 p.m.Track and Field4/29 West Allis Invite, TBD5/3 @ Columbus Quad, 4:15 p.m.5/6 @ Edgerton Invite, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Dane man facing prison, charged with OWI 7 in Lodi Town of Lodi Annual Meeting sets Board to address ongoing issues Columbia County’s shooting range to see improvements in 2022 Town of Lodi Annual Meeting sets Board to address ongoing issues - extended online version Conservative talk-show host spreads debunked rumor of 'furries' in Waunakee schools Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!