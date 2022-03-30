Parker Heintz shifted into high gear at the Ripon College Showcase Meet.
Competing on Saturday, March 26, the Lodi runner turned in one of the Blue Devils’ top performances.
“Parker Heintz won the small school boys’ 800-meter race and was closing hard on the top two Division 1 runners, including Owen Bosley from Homestead,” said Lodi Head Coach Randy Skellenger. “His time of 2:02.23 is the fastest indoor time for a Lodi athlete ever.”
As a team, the Lodi boys finished fourth among 13 team in the small schools’ division. Freedom topped the field with 139 points, followed by Catholic Memorial (102) and Kiel (54). Among the teams trailing Lodi were Shawano (44), Kewaskum (43), Aquinas (32), Pacelli (32), Winneconne (32), Ripon (24), Port Washington (17), Rosholt (seven) and Black Hawk (five).
“Rounding out the high scoring performances, Ben Skellenger finished in third place in the pole vault with a 1-foot career best of 11-6,” said Skellenger. “I was very impressed with the boys’ 3,200 relay, which finished fourth overall and third in the small school division. The team of Heintz, Connor Pecard, Paul Lins and Walter Beld ran near the front for the first half of the race and finished strong against a talented field of runners. The time was not far off the end of season time that the team ran in 2021 when they qualified for state.”
That quartet turned in a time of 8:49.18 at Ripon on Saturday.
The Lodi girls were also in action at Ripon, collecting 46 points to take fifth in the small schools’ division. Taking first, Freedom totaled 126 points, while Kiel placed second with 76, Winneconne was third (62) and Kewaskum (61) was fourth.
Teams that ended up behind the Blue Devils included Catholic Memorial (45), Shawano (40), Ripon (32), Port Washington (27), Rosholt (26), Aquinas (16) and Black Hawk (13).
It was a good day for Lily Strong.
“Lily Strong won the overall title in the 60-meter dash and continues to lead the state in that event,” said Coach Skellenger. “Strong was also fourth place overall in the 200-meter, which was second place for small school divisions.”
In the 60-meter dash, Strong ran a time of 8.03. She also crossed the finish line in 27.38 in the 200-meter sprint.
Another top performer for Lodi was Caitlin Skellenger, who took second in the small school triple jump with a personal best leap of 34-0.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to compete in an invite at the University of Wisconsin (Shell) on Saturday, April 2.