Football players from Lodi and Poynette received Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Individual Academic All-State Awards.Lodi's Kyle Pickarts was joined by Poynette's Dylan Elsing, Clayton Nehls and Logan Wagner.Individual Academic All-State Qualifications• Age Qualification: Senior (12th Grade)• Academic Qualification: 3.75 (cumulative) GPA or higher• Athletic Qualification: Varsity Letterwinner