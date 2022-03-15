Football players from Lodi and Poynette received Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Individual Academic All-State Awards.

Lodi’s Kyle Pickarts was joined by Poynette’s Dylan Elsing, Clayton Nehls and Logan Wagner.

Individual Academic All-State Qualifications

• Age Qualification: Senior (12th Grade)

• Academic Qualification: 3.75 (cumulative) GPA or higher

• Athletic Qualification: Varsity Letterwinner

Recommended for you