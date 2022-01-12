Everything was working for the Poynette girls’ basketball team early on. Then, the Pumas hit a few rough patches.
Columbus took advantage and went on to down the Pumas 57-43 in a Capitol North Conference match-up on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
“The final score does not reflect on how well we played,” said Poynette Head Coach Tom Mackey. “The first nine minutes or so of the game was our most impressive of the season so far against a very talented Columbus team.”
Poynette jumped out to a 21-9 lead 8:45 into the game, but the Cardinals went on a 13-0 run to knot things up at 22-22 with 2:47 remaining in the first half. The Pumas only managed one basket and one free throw in the final 8:45 heading into halftime, resulting in Poynette trailing 27-24 at intermission.
“Also, in that time period we missed 13 shots, had five turnovers and gave up four offensive rebounds that led to them scoring inside,” said Mackey. “Our second half was a combination of poor shooting (2-of-17 from 3-point range and 3-of-9 free throw shooting) along with 11 turnovers.”
Mackey couldn’t fault the Pumas’ work ethic.
“We truly gave a solid effort throughout the game but just had that bad streak the last part of the first half, and we competed hard right up to the final buzzer,” said Mackey.
Poynette was led in scoring and rebounding by Hadley Walters, who had nine points and eight rebounds. She also had two steals, while Brooke Steinhorst finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Codi Woodward added eight points and Mercedi Lapacek had seven. Laken Wagner grabbed seven rebounds and contributed six points to the cause, while Grace Berner had seven rebounds and two steals.
The Pumas are now 3-9 overall and 0-3 in league play, having played 10 games on the road. The travel to Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Jan. 14.