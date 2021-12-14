Just as the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op was gaining momentum, the injury bug hit.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Norskies won their first conference win in four years, beating Monona Grove 2-1. They paid a heavy price, though.
“The Norskies are playing really well right now, but we have sustained a number of injuries, which has left our bench with low numbers of players,” said Brent Richter, head coach for the co-op. “We're hoping to get our full roster back soon and continue to build toward every game, learning from the successes of those previous games.”
The Norskies, now 1-2-1 overall and in Badger East Conference play, split their games last week, falling to McFarland 6-3 on Tuesday, Dec. 7. They were slated to take on the Aquinas/Holmen Avalanche on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee, DeForest will take on Beaver Dam at the same facility on Saturday, Dec. 18 and then hit the road to Mosinee on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
DeForest 2, Monona Grove 1
The Norskies had to overcome some early adversity to squeeze out a victory at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
“The team played well the whole game against Monona Grove,” said Richter. “We controlled the game without fault for the first five or six minutes of the game, but a serious injury to Norski starting forward Preston Nichols five and a half minutes into period one sent us reeling.”
The Silver Eagles took advantage, going ahead 1-0 on an even-strength goal by Wyatt Groth.
Shaking off the concern for their fallen teammate, the Norskies came alive in the second period, as Sam Bachman tied things up with a power-play goal, as Alex Rashid and Bobby Shaw assisted.
Then came the biggest goal the program has had in quite a while.
“We ended up getting down by one goal in the first period, but our team put together solid second and third periods and a key break-away goal by Bobby Shaw sealed the first conference win for the Norskies in over four years,” said Richter.
Shaw’s game-winning tally was unassisted. Goalie Alex Kaminsky kept DeForest in the game, saving 41 of 42 shots on goal.
The Norskies went 1-for-3 on the power play, as Monona Grove was whistled for six penalties.
McFarland 6, DeForest 3
The end of the first period couldn’t come fast enough. After going toe-to-toe with McFarland for most of it, the Norskies allowed four goals in three and a half minutes.
“The McFarland game was a competitive game for the Norskies,” said Richter. “We played well against them for most of the first period, but the Spartans put four goals away at the end of the first period on coverage breakdowns.”
The rest of the way, DeForest rebounded, as Rashid and Avery O’Dea scored goals in the second period for the Norskies. O’Dea assisted on Rashid’s score, while RJ Annen got the helper on O’Dea’s goal. O’Dea put another puck in the net in the third period, as Rashid and Carter Brown recorded assists.
“We battled hard in the second and third period, outscoring them 3 to 2 in those two periods, but the four-goal deficit was a hole we weren't able to dig out of,” said Richter. “It was a hard loss for us because our guys played their hearts out and we believe we match up well against McFarland. We'll be looking forward to the next game against them.”
It was another busy game for Kaminsky, who had 45 saves.