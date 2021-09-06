The University of Wisconsin-Platteville football team named six captains for the 2021 season. Lodi High School graduate and Dane native Hunter Grams is one of them.
Offensive captains are senior wide receiver Donald Allender and senior quarterback Colin Schuetz. Senior defensive back Drew Hoff, sophomore defensive lineman Justin Blazek and senior defensive lineman Logan Ketelhut were named defensive captains. Junior punter Hunter Grams was named special teams captain.
“These six captains were elected by their teammates, not only for their leadership on the field but off the field,” head coach Mike Emendorfer said. “They led during a very difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to be great role models for our team heading into the season.”
Grams is from Dane and a graduate of Lodi High School. Grams was fourth in the WIAC with a 36.3 yard average per punt, had a long of 59 yards and placed 14 of his 47 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Grams is majoring in animal science.
The Pioneers opened the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m., as East Texas Baptist University visits Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.
To follow the Pioneers all season, visit www.Letsgopioneers.com for links for live stats, postgame recaps and links for the contests that are live streamed. Follow the official social media accounts of Pioneer Athletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.