Tom Mackey pinpointed the moment when it all went wrong.
Leading by double figures in the second half against the Lodi girls’ basketball team on Thursday, Feb. 17, his Poynette charges missed three straight layups, squandering a golden opportunity to blow the game wide open.
That gave the Blue Devils the opening they needed, as they rallied from a 14-point deficit for a 56-53 win over the rival Pumas on their home floor.
“It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Mackey, Poynette’s head coach. “We missed easy shots. We missed free throws. It left a lot to be desired.”
At the same time, Lodi began heating up from 3-point range, as the Blue Devils hit all four of their made treys in the second half. They also sank 16 free throws and forced 27 Puma turnovers. Meanwhile, Poynette went 6-for-12 from the charity stripe, with all six misses coming in the second half.
It was a stirring comeback for a Lodi team that’s showing signs of progress. It didn’t look good for the Blue Devils, though, for most of the game.
“I think in the first half we got a lot of good shots,” said Lodi Head Coach Nathan Morter, who used to coach Poynette. “They just didn’t fall. It was an intense game.”
Bench players gave Lodi a boost, with Jamesen Thieren scoring 10 points and knocking down crucial 3-pointers. One gave Lodi its first lead of the second half at 49-48.
“I went out of our normal sub rotation,” said Morter. “They were playing really good.”
The Blue Devils pulled ahead 8-6 early on, but Poynette went on a 14-2 run to go up 20-10 on a Grace Berner 3-pointer. After stealing the ball in the backcourt, Dylann Harrington swooped in for a layup to help Lodi close to within 23-17. The halftime score was 27-21.
Spurred by fastbreak points and a flurry of 3-pointers, including one from Hadley Walters with 11:26 remaining, Poynette built its advantage to 43-29.
Lodi kept battling, though, whittling the Pumas’ lead to 46-40 on an Allison Gray free throw. Coming out of a timeout, Poynette broke Lodi’s full-court press with a long pass over the top to Walters for an easy layup.
But the Blue Devils made the plays down the stretch, with Harrington sneaking inside for a lay-in to make it 51-48 in favor of Lodi. A Poynette 3-ball tied it, but Harrington scored on a putback with 1:37 left, putting the Blue Devils back on top. Sam Klann got a basket down low with 58 seconds left to push the score to 55-51.
Walters stole a pass and finished off a layup to cut it to 55-53. With six seconds on the clock, Thieren converted one of two free throws for the final score.
Harrington led the way for Lodi, scoring 19 points, as Rylee Schneider finished with 12 points for the Blue Devils.
For Poynette, Walters was the only Puma to score in double figures, leading all scorers with 22 points.
Lodi improved to 6-18 overall and 2-8 in Capitol North Conference play, while the Pumas fell to 8-15 overall and 2-8 in league play.
Poynette 84, Mauston 19
On Senior Night, the Poynette girls’ basketball team routed Mauston after rolling out to a 17-0 lead.
Mackey started all five of Poynette’s seniors and was happy to get them as many minutes as possible.
With her 17 points, Ashia Meister led the Pumas in scoring, while also hauling in six rebounds.
Rachel Yelk finished with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Olivia Ripp totaled eight points, Leah Hutchinson collected five points and six rebounds and Berner had a big night, too, scoring six points, grabbing 16 rebounds and gathering two steals.
“Those five seniors really did a nice job for us versus Mauston,” said Mackey.
In limited minutes, Walters had nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Coming off the bench, Emma Gavinski scored seven points and Piper Johnson had five points, two rebounds and two steals.
All 12 players who suited up for Poynette scored.