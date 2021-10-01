Ella Puls was the Lodi/Wisconsin Heights girls’ swimming team’s only winner in a dual meet Tuesday, Oct. 28 with Edgewood.
Racing to a time of 1:14.62, Puls took first in the 100-yard breaststroke, while also finishing fourth in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:26.07, as Edgewood scored a 136-34 victory.
Edie Bollenbach also took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:19.84) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:13.44), while Nola Frost was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (:29.02) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.50).
Also, Sydney Groshek hit the wall in 1:17.17 to place fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Lodi/Wisconsin Heights best showing in the relays was in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where Puls, Allison Lochner, Frost, and Edie Bollenbach took third in 4:11.94.
Following a home meet against Baraboo on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights swims at Oregon on Tuesday, Oct. 12.